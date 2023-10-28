NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

