NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.63

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 44410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The stock has a market cap of $686.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

