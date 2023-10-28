NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,921,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

