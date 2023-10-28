NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading 7.1% Higher

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 823,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,360,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

