Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.
NXR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
