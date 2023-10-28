Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.16

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1030697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

