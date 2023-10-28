NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

