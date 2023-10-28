NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

