NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NL Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $229.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

