Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 20th

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1059 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NKRKY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.24.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
