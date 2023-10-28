Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 20th

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1059 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

