North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 48,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.12% and a return on equity of 4,219.21%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

