Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

