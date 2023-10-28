Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 3.1 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

