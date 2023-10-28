Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.