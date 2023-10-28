Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 3.3 %

TGT opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.