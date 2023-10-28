Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 220,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.