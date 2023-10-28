Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VT opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

