Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 365 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

