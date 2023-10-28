Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $114,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Trading Down 1.9 %

AECOM stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

