Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $51,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $473.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.54. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

