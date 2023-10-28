Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $146.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $128.20 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

