Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $96,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.