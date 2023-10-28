Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $128,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 58.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 233.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 7.0 %

RMBS stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.