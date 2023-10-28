Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $67,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $150.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.