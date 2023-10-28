Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.