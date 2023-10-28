Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

