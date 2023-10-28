Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGT opened at $104.49 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a market cap of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

