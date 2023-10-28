Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.67.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $255.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

