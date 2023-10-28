NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.48

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2829445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLOK

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.