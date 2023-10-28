NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

