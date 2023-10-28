Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nutriband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 35,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 201.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

Nutriband Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutriband by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutriband by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.