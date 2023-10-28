Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $86.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.