Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.