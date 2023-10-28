Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $14.35 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.41.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.