Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $14.35 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

