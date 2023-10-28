Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

