OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 75.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 78,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,037. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.31%.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.