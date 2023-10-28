Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 299,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 269,599 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 973,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

