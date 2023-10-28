Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Olin Trading Down 9.0 %

OLN traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 3,307,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,887. Olin has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

