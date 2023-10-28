OP Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. 20,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,652. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

