Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.18.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $143.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,498 shares of company stock worth $14,373,257. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.