Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.