Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,367 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

