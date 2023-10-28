Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,776 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

