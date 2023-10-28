Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.