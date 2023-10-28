Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.