Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.59 and a 200 day moving average of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

