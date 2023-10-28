Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

