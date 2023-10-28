Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,823 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

