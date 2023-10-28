Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,091 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

