Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,462 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

